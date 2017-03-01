Dead Horse Trauma

Dead Horse Trauma

Over the course of a decade, Dead Horse Trauma has built itself into a band that can draw crowds in cities across the United States. The metal band recently signed with The Orchard, a Sony Music Distribution company that is getting the band's new album, "Life," heard around the world.

