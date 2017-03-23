Court Avenue District cameras availab...

Court Avenue District cameras available for livestreaming

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Court Avenue District in downtown Des Moines installed high-definition cameras last year in February after a deadly shooting and several assault reports, and a new public website will allow anyone to view a live feed of the video surveillance 24 hours, seven days a week. Electronic Engineering, a locally owned company with corporate offices in Des Moines, made the system fully functional for law enforcement in March 2016 for the NCAA Basketball tournament.

Des Moines, IA

