Court Avenue District cameras available for livestreaming

The Court Avenue District in downtown Des Moines installed high-definition cameras last year in February after a deadly shooting and several assault reports, and a new public website will allow anyone to view a live feed of the video surveillance 24 hours, seven days a week. Electronic Engineering, a locally owned company with corporate offices in Des Moines, made the system fully functional for law enforcement in March 2016 for the NCAA Basketball tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.