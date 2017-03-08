Correction: Sex Assault-Plea Deal story
In a story about a judge rejecting a plea deal for a teenager accused of sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a criminal complaint stated the two had sex and the woman said "no" several times. The complaint alleges that sexual activity occurred but doesn't state the two had sex or that the woman said "no."
