Cohen: High school's apology for patriotism is a step too far
You know political correctness has gone off the rails - and free speech is under assault - when high school students in America's Heartland can't wear red, white and blue to a basketball game without being called "racist" and "white nationalists." It gets worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|10 hr
|POTUS
|24
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|12 hr
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Sun
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|Sun
|Huh
|2
|Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b...
|Sun
|CBS 46 Viewer Ben...
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC