Classmates, family hold emotional vigil remembering DSM teen

The Lincoln High School community was a gamut of emotions Friday night as they held a candlelight vigil to remember Antonio Sanchez-Peck, an 11th-grader who was killed in a road grader accident Thursday. About 90 people, mostly students, showed up along Southwest Ninth Street, where the tragedy unfolded, to pay their respects and support the family.

