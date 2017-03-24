City of Des Moines Make Surprise Endorsement for 5th and Walnut Project
A last minute proposal for the soon to be vacant site at 5th and Walnut in downtown Des Moines has won over city leaders. On Friday morning the Des Moines Office of Economic Development recommended that the Des Moines City Council support a plan from developer Blackbird Investments to construct a tower on the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Mar 12
|Right
|2
|Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ??
|Mar 12
|Huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC