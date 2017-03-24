City of Des Moines Make Surprise Endo...

City of Des Moines Make Surprise Endorsement for 5th and Walnut Project

A last minute proposal for the soon to be vacant site at 5th and Walnut in downtown Des Moines has won over city leaders. On Friday morning the Des Moines Office of Economic Development recommended that the Des Moines City Council support a plan from developer Blackbird Investments to construct a tower on the site.

