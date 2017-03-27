Chris Stapleton to play Des Moines

New dates have been added to "Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show" tour, including a stop in Des Moines. The show stops at Wells Fargo Arena Friday, October 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena ticket office, online at Hy-VeeTix.com, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE or any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com locations.

