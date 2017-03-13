Charges filed in crash that damaged iconic DSM sculpture 1 HR
A man who admitted to crashing his vehicle into an iconic Des Moines sculpture now faces charges in the crash. Des Moines police charged Ronald Hollar, 64, with second offense OWI, failure to maintain control and driving while license is denied, suspended canceled or revoked after crashing into the "Spectral Liberation" sculpture outside the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden March 6. Des Moines police Sgt.
