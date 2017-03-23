Census: Des Moines metro is fasting growing city in Midwest
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the Des Moines Metro area is the fastest growing in the Midwest. The metro grew from 622,580 on July 1, 2015 to 634,725 on July 1, 2016.
