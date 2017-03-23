'Big Brother' hopefuls stand in rain ...

'Big Brother' hopefuls stand in rain for open-casting call

KCCI-TV Des Moines

Central Iowans could be making a splash on the next season of CBS' "Big Brother." Dozens of reality TV hopefuls waited in the rain Saturday morning for the doors to open at West End Architectural Salvage in Des Moines, where an open-casting call was held.

