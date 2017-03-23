'Big Brother' hopefuls stand in rain for open-casting call
Central Iowans could be making a splash on the next season of CBS' "Big Brother." Dozens of reality TV hopefuls waited in the rain Saturday morning for the doors to open at West End Architectural Salvage in Des Moines, where an open-casting call was held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|19 hr
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Sat
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Fri
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC