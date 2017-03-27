Best friend turns on 'good old boy' accused lottery scammer

In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Texas businessman Robert Rhodes, right, sits with his attorney, Joseph Cahill, as he enters a plea of guilty in a jackpot rigging scandal in Polk County District Court in Des Moines, Iowa. Rhodes has reached a plea agreement to testify in trials in Iowa and Wisconsin about how his long-time best friend, Eddie Tipton, a former lottery computer technician, created computer code that enabled him to predict winning numbers.

