Best friend turns on 'good old boy' accused lottery scammer

FILE - In this July 15, 2015 file photo, former lottery computer technician Eddie Tipton looks toward his lawyers before the start of his trial in a jackpot rigging scandal in Des Moines, Iowa. As Ti... DES MOINES, Iowa - It took Texas businessman Robert Rhodes more than a year to turn against his "good old boy" best friend after he realized that Eddie Tipton would not do a deal and tell prosecutors about how he had created an elaborate system to rig lotteries in five states.

