Battle rages on for lawmakers, Des Moines Water Works
It's full steam ahead for a bill that would dismantle Des Moines Water Works even after a federal judge struck down a lawsuit the utility filed. Des Moines Water Works sued several counties upstream along the Raccoon River two years ago, claiming the counties were responsible for high nitrate levels in the river.
