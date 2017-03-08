Authorities arrest man in connection with overnight shooting

Police said in a news release that officers were sent to the bar at 116 S. Court St. about 3:23 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting that had taken place earlier in the night. At approximately 5:35 a.m., police went to 1046 Bruce St., where officers found a gunshot victim who was identified as Trenton Dale Himes, age 25, of Des Moines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.