Arson suspected in large Polk County grassland fire
An official says a fire that burned hundreds of acres of grassland at a Polk County wildlife area appears to have been intentionally set. Doug Romig told The Des Moines Register the fire was reported early Friday at the Chichaqua Wildlife Area, near Maxwell in northeast Polk County.
