Ankeny council opts out of Polk County minimum wage hike

17 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines Register reports that the council voted 4-1 Monday to keep the city at the state minimum wage of $7.25. In October county supervisors voted to increase the wage in Polk County to $10.75 an hour by January 2019.

