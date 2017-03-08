Ankeny council moves to opt out of minimum wage hike
The Des Moines Register reports that the council Monday passed the first of three readings of an ordinance that would keep the city at the state minimum wage of $7.25. In October county supervisors voted to increase the wage in Polk County to $10.75 an hour by January 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
