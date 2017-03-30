A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.'s ...
A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.'s Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Medico Life and Health Insurance Company A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" of American Republic Insurance Company , its subsidiaries, American Republic Corp Insurance Company , and Medico Corp Life Insurance Company , and its sister company, Medico Insurance Company . American Republic and Medico Insurance Company are direct subsidiaries of American Enterprise Group, Inc. , which is an intermediate holding company in the organization's mutual holding company structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC