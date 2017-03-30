A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of A...

A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.'s Subsidiaries; Assigns Credit Ratings to Medico Life and Health Insurance Company A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" of American Republic Insurance Company , its subsidiaries, American Republic Corp Insurance Company , and Medico Corp Life Insurance Company , and its sister company, Medico Insurance Company . American Republic and Medico Insurance Company are direct subsidiaries of American Enterprise Group, Inc. , which is an intermediate holding company in the organization's mutual holding company structure.

