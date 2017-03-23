23-foot, $47K snowplow might not see action this winter
There are less than 10 days left until spring, but West Des Moines city officials hope to test out a massive piece of equipment to plow snow. The Italian-made, extendable hydraulic plow blade that stretches out 23 feet - which is about two lanes wide when fully extended - is the only one of its kind in the Midwest.
