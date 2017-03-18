18-year-old takes plea deal in Des Moines slaying

The Des Moines Register reports that Josue Socop-Avalos pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder after making a deal with prosecutors, who lowered the charge from first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Socop-Avalos fatally shot 28-year-old Jose Lopez with a shotgun on Nov. 6, 2015, north of downtown Des Moines.

