Winter travelers missing out on beautiful Iowa weather

WEBVTT A LITTLE BIT.I TALKED TO SEVERAL PEOPLE ATTHE DES MOINES AIRPORT TODAY WHOTHOUGHT THEY WERE DITCHINGIOWA'S WINTER FOR SOME WARMERWEATHER.INSTEAD, THEY ARE MISSING OUT THIS GORGEOUS WEATHER.>> WE'RE GOING TO VEGAS. >> ORLANDO, FLORIDA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.