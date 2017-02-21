Vehicle runs into river after driver ...

Vehicle runs into river after driver swerves to avoid deer

Authorities say two people were rescued after the van they were in ran into the Des Moines River after swerving to avoid a deer. Des Moines television station KCCI reports that the accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 80 on the north side of Des Moines.

