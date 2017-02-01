Union workers gather in defense of collective barganing
State union workers held six different press conferences statewide Wednesday to ask legislators to include them in collective bargaining discussions. Hundreds of teachers, nurses, police officers and road crews gathered at the statehouse to send a message to Republican lawmakers drafting a bill on collective bargaining bill.
