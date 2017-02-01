Two Men Wanted In Connection to Des Moines Homicide
Des Moines police are now investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2017. Officers were called to an apartment complex at 3700 Twana Drive, just after 1:30 p.m. Police are now looking for two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide.
