Trump Unveils Unique Style at News Conferences: 'Beat the Press'
"If this is a preview of what we're going to expect at all of Trump's future news conferences, then the producer of 'The Celebrity Apprentice' now has a new television series: 'Beat the Press.' " That's how one seasoned White House correspondent described his reaction and those of his colleagues Thursday afternoon following President Trump's first televised news conference.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|CoolBeans
|11
