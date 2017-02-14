Top US Senate Democrat wants probe into details surrounding Flynn resignation
Senator Chuck Schumer speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA U.S. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer called on Tuesday for an independent probe of what he called potential criminal violations surrounding the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn. Speaking to reporters in the U.S. Capitol, Schumer said law enforcement officers should question officials from President Donald Trump's campaign, transition team and administration staff, including Trump himself, about events leading up to Flynn's departure on Monday.
