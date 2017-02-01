Tip night
Logan Carroll, left, waves to the camera as Fairfield Police Chief Dave Thomas and Jefferson County Sheriff Gregg Morton bus tables last week during a tip night at Fairfield Pizza Ranch. The officers were there to raise money for families of two police officers, Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin, 24, and Des Moines Police Sgt.
