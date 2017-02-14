The Latest: Senate holds off on vote over bargaining bill
A key vote on legislation that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in Iowa has been put on hold. Lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Senate agreed Tuesday night to postpone further discussion on the bill until Wednesday, following hours of debate.
