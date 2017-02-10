The Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation receives Standing Ovation Award
Hoyt Sherman Place is the recipient of the 2017 Standing Ovation Award presented by Bravo Greater Des Moines at the 12th Annual Bravo Awards Gala held Saturday, Feb. 4. "Support from Bravo has been an integral part of Hoyt Sherman Place's success, and we are honored by this recognition," Tom Slaughter, Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Board Chair, said. The Standing Ovation Award honors an organization that has seen tremendous programmatic development and operational excellence over the past one-to-two years.
