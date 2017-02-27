The AIA announces the recipients of the 2017 Young Architects Award

Every year, the American Institute of Architects awards a roster of emerging architects the prestigious Young Architects Award, recognizing their "exceptional leadership" and "significant contributions" to the field. Kara Bouillette, AIA Bolstered by her innate leadership abilities, Kara Bouillette, AIA, is dedicated to advancing the profession while advocating for exposure to the arts, especially for children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archinect School Blog.