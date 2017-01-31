Supreme Court Rules On Drainage Case
A lawsuit against three northwest Iowa counties' agricultural drainage systems has been dealt a blow by the Iowa Supreme Court. The Court ruled last Friday against the Des Moines Water Works in its attempt to pursue damage payments from Calhoun, Buena Vista and Sac Counties, whom it claimed allowed nitrate-laden water to run from farm fields into the Raccoon River.
