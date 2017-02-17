Station Sold, But Not on eBay
A historic gas station in the East Village area of Des Moines, Iowa, that CSP Daily News reported was being offered on eBay has been sold, according to The Des Moines Register . The buyer of the station and the building's permanent location were not immediately identified Former Historic East Village Inc. board president Sarah Oltrogge, however, confirmed that the building will remain in the East Village area.
