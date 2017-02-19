Senator McCoy Holds Listening Post for Iowans Concerned About Collective Bargaining Bill
The new collective bargaining law was at the forefront of people's minds at the Des Moines Central Library on Sunday afternoon. Des Moines Democratic Senator Matt McCoy held a "legislative listening post" at the library because he says many Iowans are now worrying about how the law will affect their lives.
