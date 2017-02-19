Senator McCoy Holds Listening Post fo...

Senator McCoy Holds Listening Post for Iowans Concerned About Collective Bargaining Bill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

The new collective bargaining law was at the forefront of people's minds at the Des Moines Central Library on Sunday afternoon. Des Moines Democratic Senator Matt McCoy held a "legislative listening post" at the library because he says many Iowans are now worrying about how the law will affect their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Matthew Henry Feb 10 Iowa 1
News West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10) Feb 9 Ryan Haynes 86
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Jan 31 4th Wife 14
Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11) Jan 26 terry 43
News Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin... Jan '17 Selling Damaged G... 1
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Jan '17 CoolBeans 11
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,226 • Total comments across all topics: 279,017,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC