Residents can get new birth certificates
The Jefferson County Recorder's office is participating in a program that allows residents to exchange their small birth certificates for larger ones. A press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health said the "wallet sized" birth certificates issued from 1993-2009 did not contain enough vital information to be used for identification purposes, "essentially making them useless documents for the purpose they are intended to be used for."
