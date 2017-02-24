Protective Order Granted for Accused Cop Killer
The defense says information is being leaked to the public about Scott Greene and is concerned about pre-trial publicity. Greene sat in the Polk County courtroom during Friday's hearing as a Polk County judge put a gag order on the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Polk County Jail, the Des Moines and Urbandale Police Departments, and the Polk County Attorney's Office.
