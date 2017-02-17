Possible Change of Trial Venue for Man Accused of Killing Two Metro Police Officers
The man accused of killing two metro police officers is set to stand trial in Polk County where the crimes occurred, but he is now asking for a change of venue. Investigators say Greene shot and killed Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Officer Justin Martin in their squad cars last November.
