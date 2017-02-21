Police tase man damaging downtown gardens with hammer 15 MIN
Des Moines police are investigating after a man destroyed part of the Robert D. Ray Asian Gardens downtown on the east bank of the Des Moines River. KCCI anchor Mollie Cooney and former KCCI anchor Kevin Cooney, who were there, said he saw the man smash sculptures and other items around the gardens.
