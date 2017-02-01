Police: Severeal homicides in Des Moi...

Police: Severeal homicides in Des Moines all have 1 thing in common

WEBVTT THE MURDER OF MICHAELHUCKLEBERRY IS ONE OF THREE INDES MOINES THIS YEAR WHERE NARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE.THAT'S ON TOP OF SIX MOREUNSOLVED FROM LAST YEAR.KCCI'S MARCUS MCINTOSH SPOKEWITH DES MOINES POLICE TODAY,AND LEARNED THEY NEED THEPUBLIC'S HELP TO SOLVE THECASEMARCUS: DES MOINES POLICE TELLUS 9 OUT OF 10 TIMES, THEY KNOWOR HAVE A GOOD IDEA WHO THESUSPECT OR SUSPECTS ARE.BUT THEY NEED THAT ONE PIECE OFEVIDENCE TO MAKE AN ARREST ANDFILE CHARGES, EVIDENCE THATCOULD COME FROM WITNESSES WHOARE NOT TALKING.>> IT'S FRUSTRATING TO US.THERE ARE PEOPLE OUT THERE WHOHAVE INFORMATION THAT WILL HELPUS PUT BAD PEOPLE IN JAIL ANDMAKE THE STREETS SAFER, AND THEYDON'T COME FORWARDMARCUS: SERGEANT PAREZIK SAYSTHAT COULD BE A ROADBLOCK TOARRESTS AND CHARGES IN THEJANUARY 1 SHOOTING DEATH OFFREDERICO THOMPSON AND THEJANUARY 2 STABBING DEATH OFANDREA BROWN>> WE AREN'T GETTING ... (more)

