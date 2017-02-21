Police looking for this man in armed robbery
Des Moines police are asking for help from the public to catch a man who robbed two women at gunpoint. Police said investigators have been able to obtain a general description of a possible suspect from victim accounts and security video from a nearby convenience store.
