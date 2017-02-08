Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in related shootings
WEBVTT SNOW IS ON THE WAY.HOW MUCH WE CAN EXPECT AND WHENIT WILL ALL MELT AWAY.STACEY: DES MOINES POLICE ON THESCENE ON A HOMICIDE.THEY TELL US ONE PERSON WAS SHOTAND KILLED.IT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 7:00TONIGHT.SHAINA: KCCI'S LAURA TERRELLJOINS US LIVE WITH WHAT WE KNOWRIGHT NOW.LAUR WE KNOW A MAN WAS FOUNDDEAD RIGHT HERE ON THE SIDEWALKAT 814 SHAWNEE AVENUE.WE KNOW ANOTHER VICTIM WAS SHOTAND INJURED AND TAKEN TO MERCYMEDICAL CENTER.HE IS EXPECTED TO SURVIVE.POLICE DO NOT KNOW HOW THIS MANENDED UP DEAD HERE.THEY BELIEVE IT HAPPENEDSOMEWHERE ELSE AND HE WAS LEFTHERE, BUT THEY DON'T KNOW WHERETHAT OTHER SCENE IS.THEY ARE STILL OUTSEARCHING,TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHERE THISHAPPENED, WHO DID THIS.THERE ARE NO SUSPECTS.POLICE ARE HOPING TO TALK TO THEVICTIM IN THE HOSPITAL.THEY ARE SAYING HE IS COHERENT.THEY ARE HOPING TO LEARNINFORMATION FROM HIM, AND THATWILL BE THE MOST CRITICAL PIECEOF THE ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
