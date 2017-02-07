Phyllis Jeane Connell

Phyllis Jeane Connell

Phyllis Jeane Connell, daughter of Rex E. Welty and Carrie Mildred Mullihan Welty was born September 4, 1927, in Nevada, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, February 3, 2017, at Clarke County Hospital at 89 years of age. In 1930, Phyllis' father was offered a job in Reseda, Cali., by and friend who owned a newspaper so the family packed all there possessions and headed west in a Model A Ford.

