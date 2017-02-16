(Photo: Flickr - Mark Goebel) Des Moines IA Iowa State Capitol Building

The Latest on the Iowa Legislature considering a bill that would cut most of public employees' collective bargaining rights : The GOP-controlled Senate has agreed to end debate on a collective bargaining bill that was the subject of an all-night debate led by Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix made a motion Thursday morning to end floor debate on the legislation at 2 p.m. The Senate approved the motion on a party-line vote despite criticism from Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.