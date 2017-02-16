(Photo: Flickr - Mark Goebel) Des Moi...

(Photo: Flickr - Mark Goebel) Des Moines IA Iowa State Capitol Building

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

The Latest on the Iowa Legislature considering a bill that would cut most of public employees' collective bargaining rights : The GOP-controlled Senate has agreed to end debate on a collective bargaining bill that was the subject of an all-night debate led by Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix made a motion Thursday morning to end floor debate on the legislation at 2 p.m. The Senate approved the motion on a party-line vote despite criticism from Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ... Feb 11 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Matthew Henry Feb 10 Iowa 1
News West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10) Feb 9 Ryan Haynes 86
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Jan 31 4th Wife 14
Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11) Jan 26 terry 43
News Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin... Jan 20 Selling Damaged G... 1
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Jan '17 CoolBeans 11
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC