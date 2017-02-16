Onlookers Show Support for Fallen Fireman, Des Moines Fire Department
Fire crews from as close by as Urbandale, and as far away as Omaha took part in the ceremony to put Engineer Douglas McCauley to rest. The 29-year veteran of the Des Moines Fire Department passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest last week while on duty.
