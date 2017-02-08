Oil pipeline foes protest around country in 'last stand'
With the federal government about to green-light the final phase of the Dakota Access pipeline, opponents of the project protested around the country Wednesday in an action some dubbed their "last stand." of the debate for nearly a year, urged "emergency actions" via social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC