Northern Iowa to See Heaviest Snow, Blizzard Conditions
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for most of Northern Iowa until early Saturday with more snow on the way and winds gusting close to 40 MPH. Roads are rough in Northern Iowa Friday morning with around 3-6" on the ground and near white out conditions in spots.
