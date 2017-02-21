No Arrests Yet in Monday Afternoon Robbery-Shooting-Carjacking Investigation
Criminal charges could be coming soon against a man who was shot during an attempted robbery and the man who was being robbed. Police were called to Sutton Hill apartments at 2070 King Avenue in Des Moines around 3:00pm Monday afternoon on a report of shots fired.
