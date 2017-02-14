New Apollo School proposal, depot refitting and flood wall discussed
Ryan Holsted and Chris Sattler install an electrical lock system Monday at the Burlington Depot on South Main Street in Burlington. At a meeting Monday, the Burlington City Council discussed whether to use $146,000 from the economic development fund to white-box part of the depot building for a new restaurant, with a decision forthcoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC