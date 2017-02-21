Metro blood center at 'dangerously low' blood-supply levels
For the second time in its history, LifeServe Blood Center will offer blood-donation opportunities on a Sunday due to "dangerously low" blood-supply levels, a spokeswoman told KCCI. LifeServe said in a news release Friday that it is especially looking for O- and O+ blood types in central Iowa.
