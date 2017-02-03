Megyn Kelly says 2016 election helped her marriage
JANUARY 28: Fox News anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly speaks with Republican Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz after the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox News and Google at the Iowa Events Center on January 28, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly distinguished herself during the 2016 election cycle for being one of many journalists who refused to back down to Donald Trump, and her persistence while hosting a debate led to an infamous comment in which Trump said Kelly was "bleeding out of her whatever."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1029i.com.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC