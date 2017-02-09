Man admits being drunk when truck rammed into car
A 46-year-old man has admitted being drunk when his truck slammed into the back of a car, killing a passenger in the car. The Des Moines Register reports that William Phipps, of Boone, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
