Man admits being drunk when truck rammed into car

A 46-year-old man has admitted being drunk when his truck slammed into the back of a car, killing a passenger in the car. The Des Moines Register reports that William Phipps, of Boone, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

